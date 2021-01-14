Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage & Fit Physique In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Lucia Javorcekova made her 1.9 million followers very happy on January 11 when she added a smoking-hot snapshot to her Instagram page. The sexy Slovakian model rocked a sexy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her ample assets and bodacious curves.

Lucia was snapped by the beach wearing nothing but her scanty bathing suit. The sunlight was bright and perfect for the photo shoot, perfectly illuminating her bodacious curves. According to the geotag, she was at Alaya Tulum, a hotel in Mexico.

She stood on the sand, mostly occupying one side of the frame. She stretched her arms and placed them behind her sun hat. The babe also raised her chin toward the sky as she closed her eyes and smiled with her pearly whites showing.

The blurry background showed a glimpse of the hotel, particularly a part of the lounge area.

Lucia rocked an insanely skimpy bikini set. The tiny triangle-style top featured fully-lined cups that hardly contained her voluptuous breasts. The garment strained and was stretched out, almost showing her nipples. The plunging neckline also exposed an ample amount of her decolletage. The tight fit pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage pop. The piece had thin straps that clung to her upper body for support.

She sported a matching bottom that was just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and accentuate her hips. The waistband sat low, and it allowed her to flaunt her flat tummy and abs. The influencer completed her look by wearing a kimono in a similar color that was adorned with feathers.

Lucia wore her brunette hair down and styled in loose waves that suited her nicely. She sported a brown hat, possibly to shield her eyes and face from the harsh rays of the sun.

In the caption, Lucia wrote an inspirational quote and added three hashtags. She also revealed that her kimono came from a brand called Etérea. She tagged the retailer in the caption and picture.

The update proved to be popular with her online admirers. As of this writing, the photo has gained more than 67,900 likes and upward of 370 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her beauty and body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

"What a lovely shot! You have the best body. I am so jealous. I am younger, and I do not look like this at all," a fan commented.

"You are so gorgeous!!! Blessed with eternal youth, perhaps," another follower wrote.