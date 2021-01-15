Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
House Democrat Says His GOP Colleagues Would Vote To Impeach Donald Trump But They're 'Afraid For Their Lives'
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said that some Republicans wont support the impeachment of President Donald Trump because they fear for their lives, The Hill reported.

Most Democrats in the House of Representatives have strongly supported the push for a second impeachment of Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection against the United States government, but GOP lawmakers have been reluctant to endorse the effort.

"The majority of them are paralyzed with fear," Crow told MSNBC.

"I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues last night. A couple of them actually broke down in tears talking to me, and saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment."
Crow did not name the lawmakers, but said that he told them "welcome to the club" after they expressed concerns over their safety.

"That's leadership. Our country is in a very challenging time," the Democrat added, suggesting that Republicans should stop looking for excuses and put the country first.

"Many of us have felt that way for a long time because we have stood up for democracy. And we expect them to do the same," he stated.

On Tuesday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against the commander-in-chief. The article explicitly accused him of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

Last week, a violent group of pro-Trump protesters clashed with security forces, destroyed property and stormed the Capitol building, putting the lives of elected officials in danger in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Democrats and some Republicans, Trump is to blame for the riots because he repeatedly encouraged his supporters to go after anyone who dared acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

The president has refused to take responsibility, saying earlier this week that the speech he gave before the riots broke out was "totally appropriate." He also dismissed the latest impeachment push as a "hoax."

Some prominent GOP lawmakers have expressed support for impeachment, however. Notably, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said that Trump "lit the flame" of the attack on Capitol and that he should be removed from office.

Crucially, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also signaled support for the effort, which suggests that some conservatives in the upper chamber could vote to convict Trump.

According to a memo McConnell sent out last week, the trial would most likely take place after Biden's inauguration.

