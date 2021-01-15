Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Bulgarian Model Yanita Yancheva Displays Sandy Buns In Barely There Thong
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Yanita Yancheva tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 13, with a new post. The Bulgarian stunner and fitness celebrity shared a smoldering new photo that saw her clad in a minuscule swimsuit that put her toned physique front and center as she posed alongside her friend and fellow model Desi Kate.

The photo showed them standing side by side at a gorgeous beach in Tulum, Mexico, as Yanita revealed via the geotag. She posed with her back turned toward the camera, putting her sandy buns on display.

Yanita was dressed in a black two-piece bathing suit that boasted a scanty thong back that bared her enviable booty. It sat high, showcasing her strong hips. Her top had thin straps that tied behind her neck and back.

Desi, who faced the viewer while placing one hand on Yanita's upper back, also had on a black two-piece. It featured an interesting top with thin lower strings that wrapped around her ribcages and too-short triangles that left plenty of underboob on show. The bikini bottoms included a triple-string detail that tied high on her sides.

In the caption, Yanita added that Desi is one of those friends who are like sisters.

Yanita also revealed that their bikinis were from Body Engineers, a brand of fitness attire she runs with her husband Tavi Castro. She also used the occasion to announce that Body Engineers will drop its latest swimwear line in two weeks.

Her fans were quick to react to the post. Within the first two hours, it has garnered more than 28,200 likes and upwards of 175 comments. They used the comments section to remark on the striking resemblance between the two models, while also praising their beauty and physiques.

"They look so beautiful," one user wrote, trailing the words with a couple of red heart emoji.

"Who is who??? You look like twins," replied another fan.

"The most beautiful women in Tulum [red heart] happy I met you [smiley] blonde gang," a third admirer gushed.

"Hello police I am kidnapping these hotties," chimed in a fourth follower.

Yanita often stuns her loyal fans with photos that highlight her femininity in different forms. Earlier this week, she channeled a Greek goddess in an image that featured herself in a white, flowy dress that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She stood in front of a canopy bed while wearing the skimpy garment. It featured waist-high slits and a V-shaped neckline that plunged to her stomach, flaunting plenty of skin on her chest.

