Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Deems Herself 'So Bad' With Belly-Baring Top And Wears Mask Stuck In Her Pants

McKayla Maroney rocked a shirt with a cheeky message while enjoying some fresh air. On Wednesday, the retired Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to show off her top and the unusual way that she wore her face mask while getting active outdoors.

McKayla, 25, no longer endures the grueling training that it takes to be a competitive gymnast, but she showed her 1.3 million followers that she is still in amazing shape with her latest IG update. She was pictured standing on a segment of a high mountain trail where smooth rock covered the ground. Beyond it, tall brown grass and scrubby vegetation blanketed the mountainside. The scenic spot that she chose for her photo op included a breathtaking view of a distant valley between lower hills. It led to the glittering ocean, which could be seen stretching all the way to the horizon.

McKayla's athletic ensemble consisted of a black T-shirt with the words "I'm so bad I'm good" emblazoned on it in large beige lettering. She appeared to wear the top tied in the back for a tight fit that showcased her tiny waist. It was also raised up a bit to bare her taut midriff.

She teamed the tee with a pair of skintight black leggings that featured a pale blue waistband with silver detailing. The wide band was rolled down so that it sat right below her navel. She had tucked a pink protective face mask into the left side of the waistband. In one hand, she held what appeared to be a flannel shirt.

McKayla accessorized with a trendy gold medallion necklace. Her thick brunette hair was wavy and brushed over to the left side to create tons of volume up top.

She smirked at the camera as her picture was snapped. In her caption, she revealed that the shot was taken during a hike.

During the first two hours that McKayla's post was live on her account, it racked up over 50,000 likes and scores of comments. Many remarks were about her outfit and her overall appearance.

"That shirt's great," wrote one fan.

"Two absolutely beautiful views," read another message.

"Stunning...and the view's not so bad either," a third admirer commented.

"Which is more gorgeous, you or the backdrop... You of course," added a fourth Instagrammer.

McKayla's Instagram pics always attract a lot of attention. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she delighted her online audience on Christmas Day when she treated them to a holiday-themed photo. She was pictured rocking a stylish ensemble that included a flashy pair of thigh-high boots.