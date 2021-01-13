Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Busty Assets And Round Booty In Tiny Red Bikini

Mexican bombshell Ana Paula Saenz dropped thousands of Instagram users' jaws on Wednesday, January 13, when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos.

The 22-year-old influencer was captured seemingly in her home while in front of a large glass window for the two-slide series. She struck two sexy poses that displayed her physique from different angles.

In the first frame, Ana posed from her right side, pushing her chest forward and propping her booty out to emphasize her curvy figure. She grabbed her bottoms with both hands and turned her head to her right as she flashed a wild smile. In the second snapshot, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she leaned forward to put her bosom on display. She wore a sultry pout on her face as she stared at the lens.

Her long, partially-highlighted locks were parted to the left and styled pin-straight as they fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short with a classic French tip design.

The model put her hourglass form on show in a scanty red bikini. Her top, which featured a bandeau-style body with a bow in the front, tightly wrapped around her bust as it revealed a massive view of cleavage.

The set's matching briefs had a thong cut that also concealed little of her figure as they accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The thick high-rise side straps also highlighted her slim midsection.

Ana added some glitz to the scanty ensemble by rocking a few pieces of gold jewelry, including a necklace and several bracelets.

In the caption, she engaged with her fans by asking them to tag their friends in the comments section.

The spicy photo set was a huge hit with Ana's following as it garnered more than 76,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 740 social media users commented under the post to compliment her on her body and beauty.

"You are a gift from God babe," one individual wrote.

"You look so pretty.. Very beautiful," another admirer chimed in, adding numerous red heart, sunflower and rose symbols to their comment.

"Beautiful and sensual and hot. VERY HOT," a third fan asserted.

"So gorgeous, beautiful. We love you," a fourth user praised, following their words with a string of fire and red heart emoji.

The stunner has wowed her Instagram followers with sizzling content all week. Just yesterday, she shared photos of herself in a skimpy gingham bikini that left little to the imagination.