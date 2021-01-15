Lyna Perez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Barely-There Crochet Mini Dress

On Wednesday, January 13, American model Lyna Perez made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a white wicker chair and sliding glass doors on what appears to be an outdoor patio. Lyna stood with her shoulders back and her back arched, as she turned away from the photographer. She did, however, look over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

Lyna opted to forgo underwear underneath a black crochet dress, leaving little to the imagination. The barely-there garment, which was adorned with silver stars, showcased her pert derriere and sculpted thighs. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her chest. The model kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

For the photo, the bombshell styled her long locks in a half-up ponytail, with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, which has since been edited, the social media sensation revealed that she had recently "made a Twitter" account. She then implored her fans to "[f]ollow" her on the social media platform.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes. Quite a few of Lyna's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"What a gorgeous lady!!!!!" wrote one fan, adding a string of flower emoji to the end of the comment.

"Beautiful princess so gorgeous," added a different devotee.

"@lynaritaa perfection at its best," remarked another admirer.

"Very lovely," chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a red heart, a peach, a heart-eye, a lipstick mark, and a kissing face emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Lyna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram's community guidelines regarding nudity.

Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing video, in which she wore a two-piece swimsuit that featured a tiny black top and a pair of matching thong bottoms. That post has been liked over 57,000 times since it was shared.