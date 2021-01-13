Emily Sears Sizzles In White Lace Lingerie: 'Laundry Day'

Emily Sears was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snap on Wednesday afternoon. The curvaceous blonde dropped jaws in the photo as she struck a sexy pose in front of the camera.

In the racy snap, Emily wore a semi-sheer, white lace lingerie set. The skimpy bra included a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The lingerie clung to her chest while revealing her toned arms and shoulders as well.

The matching panties were cut high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped tightly around her slim midsection while accentuating her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

Emily stood with one leg crossed in front of the other. She pushed her hip out and arched her back. She placed one hand on a gray sofa at her side. The other rested behind her tilted head as she flashed a smoldering stare.

Her long blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

In the background, a beige wall could be seen. A black-and-white photo was also hanging behind her. In the caption, Emily revealed that it was her laundry day. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Emily's over 4.7 million followers immediately began to respond to the racy pic by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first hour after it was published on her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Wishful looking like that when I'm doing laundry," one follower wrote.

"I don't how a women can be so perfect this doesn't even make sense how beautiful she is," another gushed.

"Simply Gorgeous," a third social media user stated.

"Definitely your best pic," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in her online pics. She often rocks racy looks such as tiny bathing suits, tight tops, scanty lingerie, and more.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Emily recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she wore a white floral bikini that tied over her hips. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it's raked in more than 40,000 likes and over 400 comments since it went live last month.