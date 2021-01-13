Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Stuns In Leather Trousers For A Series Of Glam Snapshots
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The makeup guru is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a matching number for her most recent upload.

Kardashian stunned in a sleeveless brown top that featured buttons going up the middle. She left half the attire undone and displayed her decolletage. Kardashian tucked the top into her leather trousers of the same color that were loose-fitted. She wrapped herself up in a puffer jacket and wore leather heels. She accessorized herself with gold dangling earrings that were in the shape of a cross. Kardashian kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish. She styled her long, straight brunette hair up in a high ponytail and sported a headband at the front.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to four images and one video within one post.

In the first shot, Kardashian held onto a small brown Louis Vuitton bag that had their signature logo printed all over while leaning back onto a wall. She let her jacket hang off her right shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Kardashian was captured crouching down with her eyes closed. The reality star flashed a radiant smile and showed off her pearly white teeth.

In the third frame. she held one hand out to the wall beside her and placed the other in the pocket of her pants. Kardashian looked down and crossed her legs over.

In the fourth pic, she was photographed couching again. This time, she stared in the direction of the camera.

In the fifth and final slide, Kardashian attached a short video clip of her playing with her hair while looking into her phone screen while in the car.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 7,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 199.5 million followers.

"You are literally an icon," one user wrote.

"The skin is flawless," another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

"I need that jacket," remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"Looking young and gorgeous Kim," a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tight-fitted orange top that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. Kardashian teamed the look with blue leather pants and heels that had jeweled detailing.

