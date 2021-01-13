Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Fit Figure In A Curve-Hugging Dress: 'Creamy Colors'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Anna Nystrom ditched her workout gear in favor of something that was equally as hot. The model's January 13 photo featured her in a curve-hugging ensemble, and her fans have been loving the sight.

Anna was captured posing directly at the center of the frame. According to her geotag, she was in Stockholm, Sweden. She had her figure turned in profile, popping her booty back to accentuate her curves. Anna bent both arms at her elbows as she looked toward the ground with her lips slightly parted. The model rocked a sexy dress that was tight on every inch of her body, hugging her curves in all the right ways.

In the caption, she referenced the light color of her garment. It had vertical piping that added some texture. The top of the piece had long sleeves and a turtleneck collar that covered most of her front side. It appeared to be backless, showing off a tease of her back. The garment fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her slender waist. The lower half of the outfit was just as hot and clung tightly to her pert derriere and shapely thighs.

Anna added a small gold ring as her only visible accessory, and she wore a light polish on her nails. Anna styled her long, blond locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulder and chest.

Fans have not been shy about showering the image with love, and it's already earned more than 7,8000 likes and 100 comments in a matter of minutes. Most social media users were quick to applaud Anna on her amazing figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their love.

"This photo takes my breath away, you are spectacular," one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and champagne emoji.

"Breathtakingly beautiful my dream woman," a second social media user wrote.

"You are always very beautiful Anna," a third person chimed in, adding a few red hearts.

"Ok this is insanely beautiful. You are gorgeous. My heart skips a beat every time you post," one more commented.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Anna has dropped jaws in a sexy look. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the fitness model stunned in another scanty look, that time while clad in a lingerie set. It comes as no surprise that the update earned her rave reviews from fans.

