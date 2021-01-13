Morgan Ketzner Spreads Legs & Flaunts Underboob In Sexy New Upload

Morgan Ketzner slayed in the most recent photo that she shared on her Instagram feed. The model's January 13 update featured her in a skimpy outfit that did her fit figure nothing but favors.

Morgan was captured in the center of the frame. She sat on the bottom of a set of white stairs that were lined by a black iron railing. According to the geotag, the model was in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Morgan struck a sexy pose, spreading her legs for the camera and resting one hand on the stair beside her while the other arm was draped near her thigh. She tilted her head slightly, meeting the camera with a sultry stare.

The model showed off her amazing figure in a set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, Morgan wore a tight black bra with a straight neckline that teased a peek of cleavage. It had thin straps that secured over her toned shoulders, and her muscular arms were bare. The garment cut off near the middle of her chest, exposing a tease of sideboob — something that her fans didn't seem to mind. There was another thin band that she wore over her ribs, drawing attention to her toned abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of light wash jeans that gave the ensemble a vintage vibe. It had a tight waistband that she wore over her navel, highlighting her tiny waist and taut midsection. The garment was tight on her trim thighs, and the photo was cropped near her knees.

Morgan wore her long blond locks down and straight, and they spilled over her shoulders. Morgan also rocked a dark wash baseball cap, shielding her eyes from the sun.

In the caption, Morgan complimented her fan base, adding a set of cherry emoji next to her words. Within a few minutes of the post being shared on her feed, it earned more than 1,200 likes and 50-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Morgan on her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

"You're pretty cool too," one follower wrote, adding a few cherry emoji to the end of their comment.

"You looking very excellent really," a second user gushed.

"You're Absolutely Gorgeous and Beautiful," another praised, adding a few flame and heart-eyes.

"Thank you. I'm cool and your hot beautiful one," a fourth person chimed in.