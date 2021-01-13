Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Julianne Kissinger Flaunts Bodacious Booty & Asks Fans To Rate Her Peach
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Julianne Kissinger put her jaw-dropping figure on display in her latest Instagram share. The model tantalized her 6.2 million followers while wearing a skintight ensemble that clung to her bodacious curves. The pic sparked a fierce frenzy soon after she shared it, and her admirers raced to engage with her on social media.

The buxom brunette wanted to gauge the opinion of her fans. In her caption, Julianne asked them to rate her booty using a scale from one to 100. She used a peach emoji to represent her derriere.

The 28-year-old showcased her incredible figure in a racy outfit. She rocked a skimpy white crop top that seemed just a tad too small for her. The strappy vest showed off her toned arms and revealed just a hint of sideboob.

Julianne's peachy backside took center stage in the pic. The bombshell's lush booty was put on display and she proudly flaunted her hourglass silhouette. She sported a red thong that had a snug fit. The bottoms sat high on her curvy hips and exposed her thick thighs.

The social media star's thick locks were pulled into a high ponytail. Julianne let her wavy hair tumble down her back in loose curls. In the front, she styled her hair in a middle part and let some tendrils escape to frame her face. Julianne accessorized with a ring and bangle around her wrist.

The indoor location for the snap was well-lit and airy. In the background, the light-colored walls and built-ins added to the spacious feeling of the room.

Julianne stood with her back toward the camera. She then looked over her shoulder at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. However, all eyes were on her booty. She emphasized her backside by placing her hand beneath a butt cheek and lifting it up.

The influencer's fans inundated her with love shortly after she posted the image. She has already garnered more than 100,000 likes. Many of her admirers took up her challenge to rate the photo, and most of them gave her a high score.

"At least 100,000,000," an admirer wrote.

"Damn it, you're hot! Just saying," another complimented her.

"You got a lot of junk in that trunk, babe. That's a definite 100, gorgeous," a follower gushed.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical.

"I have one word for you – spectacular. Looking good, Julie," they raved.

Those who follow Julianne know that she took a two-month break from social media. She returned last week, much to the delight of her followers. Before leaving in November, she gave her fans an eyeful in a tiny black thong.

