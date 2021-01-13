Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Carrie Ann Inaba Thrills Fans With A Wellness Wednesday Post
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Carrie Ann Inaba thrilled fans with a new Instagram post to kick off a series she called Wellness Wednesday. The Talk host, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, decided to share what she has learned about health and taking care of oneself with her 397,000 followers.

Carrie Ann posted a photograph of herself as she sat on a sofa and looked at a graphic of a chakra -- as seen here. She informed her followers about these energy centers and promised to guide them if they were interested in learning more about how they can benefit one's emotional and physical health. Carrie Ann looked lovely in a sleeveless red dress as she looked at the image in what appeared to be a dressing area of the talk show she hosts with Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and Elaine Welteroth.

Carrie Ann wrote that during the middle of the week, everyone's bodies and minds could start to feel a little overwhelmed and tired. Therefore, she chose to start the Wellness Wednesday series.

She noted that this was a good point in the week for everyone to check in with themselves and see what was working versus what was not in terms of their physical and emotional health.

Carrie Ann used her inaugural post to focus on chakras.

Carrie Ann Inaba attends the The Last Ship Opening Night Performance on January 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images | Jean Baptiste Lacroix

She wrote that as a dancer, she is always sensitive to the energy around her and within her, and connecting with that is important. Carrie Ann explained that these are the pathways of energy in one's body and are just another way of understanding one's own wellness.

Carrie Ann explained that this can be achieved through either visualization or meditation. She added that she brings this awareness into her daily life through colors. The heart chakra is typically represented by the colors green or pink. The dancer shared that she loves pink, so if she is feeling sad or wants to connect with people through the heart, she wears that color.

She claimed she is always looking for new methods of manifesting vibrancy.

"Wellness is everything mind body soul," one follower commented.

"I'm on the tail end of COVID and have been able to watch The Talk every day. You guys make me feel so much better each day. I would love to learn more since I know nothing about it!!! Thanks for your inspiration," a second fan penned.

"Wow, I just picked up a book on them and would like to learn more!" remarked a third Instagram user.

