Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 13, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Does Standing Split In Plunging Skintight Romper, Flaunts Killer Curves
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Fitness superstar Yaslen Clemente sent thousands of her 2.5 million Instagram users into a frenzy on Wednesday, January 13, when she shared some impressive new photos.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was captured in front of a brown background for the two-slide series. Yaslen struck two eye-catching poses that drew the eye to her killer curves.

In the first image, she posed with her right leg extended straight into the air as the front of her figure faced the camera. Her right hand grabbed her right leg while the other was elongated above her. She wore a sultry expression on her face and stared directly at the camera. In the second snapshot, she stood with both feet firmly on the ground and both hands above her. Her head was turned slightly to her right and her eyes averted the camera's lens.

She wore her highlighted blond hair in slight waves that fell around her shoulders. Her long nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a light-blue polish.

The bombshell showed off her famous figure in a black romper from Oh Yas Fit, her fitness apparel brand. The garment featured halter-style shoulder straps that tied around her neck and a plunging V-shape neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The number's high-waisted shorts also hugged her curves tightly, highlighting her hips and backside.

She completed the look with black toeless compression socks. Yaslen accessorized the athletic, yet scanty outfit with a drop necklace.

In the caption, she shared some motivational words with her followers, telling them that anything is possible. She also tagged the Instagram handles of Oh Yas Fit, and her workout program, Body By Yas Fitness.

Yaslen's post went live less than one hour ago and has already amassed more than 18,000 likes, proving to be a huge hit with her following. Dozens of fans also expressed in the comments section how much they adored the model, her body, and her beauty.

"Oh my God, I am in love with you," one user wrote, adding several heart-eye and fire emoji to their comment.

"You are always so beautiful and great," a second fan chimed in.

"Literally the most fire post notification that I get every single day. Thank you for always blessing my IG feed with such lit posts. ILYSM," a third admirer praised.

"Wow, you're amazing," a fourth individual wrote.

Yaslen served up another sizzling look just yesterday, one where she rocked formfitting sweatpants and a tiny matching crop top. That ensemble has received more than 24,000 likes so far.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.