Yaslen Clemente Does Standing Split In Plunging Skintight Romper, Flaunts Killer Curves

Fitness superstar Yaslen Clemente sent thousands of her 2.5 million Instagram users into a frenzy on Wednesday, January 13, when she shared some impressive new photos.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was captured in front of a brown background for the two-slide series. Yaslen struck two eye-catching poses that drew the eye to her killer curves.

In the first image, she posed with her right leg extended straight into the air as the front of her figure faced the camera. Her right hand grabbed her right leg while the other was elongated above her. She wore a sultry expression on her face and stared directly at the camera. In the second snapshot, she stood with both feet firmly on the ground and both hands above her. Her head was turned slightly to her right and her eyes averted the camera's lens.

She wore her highlighted blond hair in slight waves that fell around her shoulders. Her long nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a light-blue polish.

The bombshell showed off her famous figure in a black romper from Oh Yas Fit, her fitness apparel brand. The garment featured halter-style shoulder straps that tied around her neck and a plunging V-shape neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The number's high-waisted shorts also hugged her curves tightly, highlighting her hips and backside.

She completed the look with black toeless compression socks. Yaslen accessorized the athletic, yet scanty outfit with a drop necklace.

In the caption, she shared some motivational words with her followers, telling them that anything is possible. She also tagged the Instagram handles of Oh Yas Fit, and her workout program, Body By Yas Fitness.

Yaslen's post went live less than one hour ago and has already amassed more than 18,000 likes, proving to be a huge hit with her following. Dozens of fans also expressed in the comments section how much they adored the model, her body, and her beauty.

"Oh my God, I am in love with you," one user wrote, adding several heart-eye and fire emoji to their comment.

"You are always so beautiful and great," a second fan chimed in.

"Literally the most fire post notification that I get every single day. Thank you for always blessing my IG feed with such lit posts. ILYSM," a third admirer praised.

"Wow, you're amazing," a fourth individual wrote.

Yaslen served up another sizzling look just yesterday, one where she rocked formfitting sweatpants and a tiny matching crop top. That ensemble has received more than 24,000 likes so far.