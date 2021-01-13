Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Luciana Del Mar Showcases Her Perfect Booty In Skintight Leggings At The Gym
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Luciana Del Mar showed off her hourglass figure as she appeared to be working on her fitness in her most recent Instagram snaps. The model was sure to have tongues wagging as she got steamy in front of the camera.

In the racy pics, Luciana showcased her perfect booty in a pair of skintight leggings while hitting the gym. The bottoms were high-waisted and wrapped snugly around her slim midsection. The pants included a gray and white design and that hugged her muscular thighs, and conformed to every curve of her pert posterior.

She added a black sports bra that clung to her busty chest, and featured slender straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her muscular back. She accessorized the style with multiple bracelets on her wrist, as well as rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Luciana sat on a black bench with her legs apart. She arched her back and placed one hand behind her as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering expression on her face. The second image was similar, but featured the model with her hands on her knees as she leaned forward slightly.

In the background, some other gymgoers as well as weights and equipment could be seen. In the caption, Luciana reminded her followers that they could either take action or makes excuses. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side in the shots. The locks were styled in bouncy curls that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Luciana's 966,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 24,000 times in less than 24 hours since it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 520 remarks.

"Make progress always," one follower gushed.

"You're of a unique beauty," another declared.

"I'm tryna be like this," a third user wrote.

"You're always my favorite," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to highlighting her voluptuous body in skintight outfits such as sports bras, spandex shorts, dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted to go braless underneath a barely there black top that exposed her abundant cleavage. To date, that post has reeled in more than 16,000 likes and over 370 comments.

