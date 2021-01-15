WWE's Dana Brooke Sizzles In Racy Snakeskin Bikini In Latest Snap

WWE superstar Dana Brooke took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 13, and treated her 1.1 million followers to a figure-flaunting snap, much to their delight. The blond bombshell wore some racy swimming attire for the occasion.

The image depicted Brooke standing in front of some green trees and being one with nature. Her caption suggested that she was in a jungle at the time, though her destination wasn't confirmed.

She stood facing the camera with her hands attached to each side of her head, and a mysterious expression on her face. The Monday Night Raw star looked stunning as she posed for the photo, flaunting her physique in the process.

Brooke wore a snakeskin bikini that accentuated her athletic physique, providing her fans with a clear shot of her toned abs, legs and cleavage. The attire also boasted a glamorous sheen, as her bottoms featured some sparkly metallic material at the hip area.

In the accompanying caption, Brooke revealed that she's quiet and dangerous. She then went on to credit those who helped bring the beautiful snap to fruition, including the photographer and artist.

The upload went down a treat with Brooke's followers. Over 34,000 hit the like button within a few hours of the photo appearing on the image-sharing platform. Many of the Monday Night Raw superstar's fans and peers also took to the comments section to let her know how much they appreciated the post.

"You're so hot," wrote one Instagrammer , heating up their compliment with a few fire emojis.

Charly Arnolt also commented on Instagram, stating "Oh hot damn" in response to Brooke's sultry pic.

Her boyfriend, Ulysses Diaz, also made an appearance via his Instagram account. The fighter responded with some fire hydrant emojis, suggesting that he found his significant other to be too hot to handle.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the replies section. Brooke's fans always love her posts, and the latest was no different.

This wasn't Brooke's only tantalizing share in recent days either. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the wrestler wowed her admirers with a shot of herself rocking a one-piece bodysuit just a few days ago. She wrote that she was channeling Barbie at the time.

Brooke has been making waves on WWE television as well. She has been pairing up with Mandy Rose on the red brand's weekly show, and it might only be a matter of time until they're in the Tag Team title hunt.