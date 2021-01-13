Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 13, 2021
'This Is Us' Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moment After Randall's Cathartic Scream In 'Birth Mother'
celebrities
Lucille Barilla

This Is Us shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the set of the January 12 episode, where Sterling K. Brown and his co-star Angela Gibbs were seen in character as son and mother, Randall and Laurel. The pic was apparently snapped shortly after Randall let out a cathartic scream and released the demons from his past in the episode titled "Birth Mother."

In the Instagram pic, as seen below, the actors were in a pool which was used to represent a river that ran behind a home owned by Laurel's Aunt Mae. It was a place where Laurel went to reflect and release any feelings of fear or sadness she had experienced in her life.

Under normal filming circumstances, the series would have taken its cast and crew on location to film in the areas they referenced. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, these plans were altered.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sterling revealed that if the show states they are going to a city, they will oftentimes go to that place for exteriors. He said that they had already gone to Philadelphia, Memphis, Washington DC, Las Vegas, and Vietnam in the five seasons of filming thus far.

"But because of COVID and just trying to do things as safely as possible, we weren't actually able to go this time," he shared.

Therefore, the actors filmed in a pool on the set, crafting one of the most touching scenes in This Is Us history. Randall faced his past and cleansed himself of any feelings of inferiority he had felt as the adopted son of Rebecca and Jack Pearson, who brought him home as an infant from the hospital along with their own twins, Kate and Kevin.

Randall faced the ghost of his mother in the water after stripping off his clothing and wading into the river, an act that always seemed to help Laurel as she dealt with her own troubles.

He learned after speaking with her longtime love, Hai, that Laurel had always loved him. She always wondered what happened to Randall and revealed it was one of the greatest regrets of her life that she never searched for him.

After Randall let out a loud, cathartic scream, the actors faced one another in the water and said the words all viewers of This Is Us wanted to hear directed toward Randall -- that his mom loved him and he was able to reciprocate those feelings as well.

Viewers posted their own remarks regarding the touching scene and hoped for better days for the character of Randall in the future.

"Those scenes had me crying my eyes out! What a satisfying ending! I would like to know more about Hi's children and the little girl at the table. Wonderful job by all," wrote one fan.

"Beautiful episode; love that Randall has closure! Powerful acting by all!" penned a second follower.

"Mama! Beautiful Emmy winning scene for both! '...you have my eyes...' I died!" remarked a third Instagram user.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.