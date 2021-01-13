Alicia Parr Hits The Beach In A Racy Orange String Bikini

Alicia Parr put her sun-kissed curves in the spotlight for a recent Instagram update. The stunning model didn't hold back as she showed off her hot bod for the camera.

In the sexy pics, Alicia looked drop-dead gorgeous as she hit the beach in a racy orange string bikini. The tiny top included a deep neckline which allowed her colossal cleavage to draw attention. The garment included thin straps as well, which showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit tightly on her trim waist as they accentuated her thighs and round booty. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in plain view for the pics. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Alicia stood on some large rocks. She had her hip pushed out and one hand in her hair as the other was stretched out to the side. The second shot featured her tugging at a strand of her mane while smiling at the camera. In the final snap, she posed with her pert posterior toward the lens and arched her back.

In the background of the photos, a stunning ocean scene was visible. A cloud-filled sky could also be seen overhead. In the caption, Alicia wished her followers a good morning. She also geotagged her location as Bronte Beach.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Alicia's 562,000-plus followers appeared to approve of the post. The pics garnered more than 23,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 450 messages.

"Goddess," one follower declared.

"Total babe," another wrote.

"Such a nice color," a third social media user gushed.

"You're an absolute babe," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her gym-honed figure in her online snaps. She's often seen showing off her killer abs, busty chest, long lean legs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alicia recently turned up the heat when she posed in a bright red bikini and a nude cover-up as she soaked up some sun on a white sand beach. To date, that post has racked up more than 19,000 likes and over 350 comments.