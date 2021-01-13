Laura Marie Lifts Her Sheer Lingerie To Expose Bare Booty In G-String Panties

Laura Marie delighted her adoring fans in her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday. The stunning model showed off a ton of skin as she got steamy for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Laura looked like a total smokeshow when she lifted her sheer lingerie to expose her bare booty in a pair of g-string panties. She wore a lacy dark pink teddy with thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment clung tightly to her ample bust and even flashed a bit of sideboob.

It also wrapped snugly around her trim waist and hugged her voluptuous hips. The lingerie put the spotlight on her pert posterior and thick thighs as well.

In the first photo, Laura is seen standing at her kitchen counter. She had her backside facing the camera and her back arched. Both of her hands rested in front of her and her legs were slightly parted. She also looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

The second shot featured the model pulling up the skirt of the lingerie set with both of her hands. She pushed her round booty outward and gave fans a look at her matching g-string panties in the process.

In the background of the shot, a set of knives could be seen. A stainless steel stove was also visible. In the caption of the post, Laura told her fans that she was preparing to take the cake out of the oven.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Laura's 1.4 million-plus followers didn't waste any time showing their love for the snaps. The post garnered more than 22,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 340 messages.

"Wow. You are so hot and beautiful," one follower wrote.

"You are very beautiful babe," another gushed.

"My beautiful Queen," a third user stated.

"Wow what a incredibly breathtaking view," a fourth person commented.

