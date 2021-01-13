Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Shares Exciting News About A Surprising Career Turn On Instagram
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Dancing with the Stars pro-Emma Slater posted some exciting news regarding a career turn on Instagram. She surprised her 737,000 followers with the news that she had sold her first home as a real estate agent.

In a post seen here, the gorgeous blond displayed her gorgeous form in a full-body shot. She wore leather, snakeskin-style pants with a bright pink and green floral print jacket.

In a caption, Emma shared that she sold her first property and shared that the three-bedroom townhome in the heart of Hollywood was once owned by herself and Sasha Farber, her husband and a fellow DWTS pro. Emma joked that she was her own first client and said that she was pretty happy with the results of her first transaction.

Emma revealed that she and Sasha purchased the unit three years prior and the property is now owned by two fantastic new owners. She wished them all the best in their future and shared her hope that their new home is filled with many wonderful memories and adventures.

Emma has experienced a multitude of changes over the past several months. Other than her real estate license, Emma also became an American citizen with Sasha, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater (R) attends OK Magazine's So Sexy L.A. Event at LURE on May 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images | Rachel Murray

In a post added to the site on December 16, the couple shared their excitement. Emma noted that she had been in the U.S. for eight years and called her experience here a "whirlwind." She said she could not believe how far her passion for dance had taken her, from a life in England to DWTS and her best friend and husband, Sasha. She recalled that he proposed to Emma on the series, they were married here, bought their first house, rescued a dog, and made incredible memories and so many new friends that he now calls family here in America.

Emma's fellow DWTS co-stars including judge Carrie Ann Inaba, dancers Britt Cherry and Daniella Karagach, along with former celebrity competitors Terra Jolie, Chrishell Stause, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, showed the post love.

Fans of the stunning professional dancer and now real estate agent added their own commentary.

"So, so, proud of you," wrote one fan.

"So cool to hear about how multi-passionate you are! Who wouldn't love a dancing real estate salesperson?" joked a second follower.

"So exciting, so happy for you!! Cutest Real Estate Agent out there!" penned a third Instagram user.

"Can I be you when I grow up? Congratulations babe, you do you!" claimed a fourth fan.

