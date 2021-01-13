Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 13, 2021
WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Says Company Threatened To Fire Her If She Didn't Do Controversial Angle
nsfw
Lorenzo Tanos

In a recent Twitch livestream, WWE Hall of Famer Lita shared her recollections of the controversial "live sex celebration" she and then-boyfriend Edge performed on Monday Night Raw almost 15 years ago, noting that her reluctance to appear in the segment nearly got her fired.

As cited by WhatCulture on Wednesday, Lita admitted on her Tuesday Twitch stream that there were multiple individuals within WWE, including herself, Edge, and John Cena, who objected to the racy display and let their feelings be known about the matter. However, chairman Vince McMahon allegedly remained "into the idea" and insisted that it be included as part of the January 9, 2006, episode of Raw.

When Lita told company officials that she was uncomfortable with the planned angle, they purportedly threatened to release her if she turned it down.

Although the four-time WWE Women's Champion ultimately agreed with the company's plans, she stressed that this was a contributing factor in her decision to leave the promotion that same year. This, she noted, also led to the creative team burying her on television. After she lost a retirement match to Mickie James at the 2006 edition of Survivor Series, she was placed in an embarrassing angle that had Cryme Time — JTG and the late Shad Gaspard — auctioning her personal items in what they called a "ho sale."

Edge and Lita pose before entering the ring at WWE's New Year's Revolution pay-per-view in 2006.
WWE

According to WhatCulture, the aforementioned segment was one of the "crassest and most demeaning" of its kind in WWE's post-Attitude Era history. It featured Lita and Edge stripping down to their underwear and simulating sexual acts in the ring before Ric Flair interrupted them and told Edge that he was going to "show [him] how it's done."

Aside from the perceived tastelessness of the segment, it also came one year after the promotion made a storyline out of the real-life love triangle featuring Edge, Lita, and Matt Hardy, as recalled in 2010 by Bleacher Report. Furthermore, as Lita allegedly cheated on Hardy with Edge back when the two were still dating, she was regularly on the receiving end of boos and insults from fans in the months leading up to the "live sex celebration."

With WWE long having switched to a more family-friendly brand of entertainment, such angles are no longer part of its programming. However, McMahon's promotion hasn't shied away from storylines that could arguably stoke some controversy. Earlier this week, reports suggested that the company is planning a romance storyline between the 71-year-old Flair and 30-year-old Lacey Evans. This came months after it drew some negative attention for pairing Rey Mysterio's 19-year-old daughter Aalyah with Buddy Murphy, who is 13 years older than she is.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.