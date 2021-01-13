'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Thursday: Brooke Becomes Suspicious When Hope Acts Strangely

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 14 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows something is wrong. As a mother, her sixth sense is telling her that something is off with her daughter. She's absolutely right: Hope's world is falling apart.

According to the daily spoilers, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is still in shock, as seen in the image below. She's trying to deal with Liam Spencer's (Scott Clifton) betrayal and doesn't want to tell her mother about it yet.

A Mother Pops In

Although Hope loves Brooke, she knows that her mother would explode if she knew the truth. Brooke has been known to meddle in her daughter's affairs and is fiercely protective of her. So, if she finds out that Liam broke his vows, she would take swift action.

Liam just admitted that he cheated on Hope when he slept with Steffy. At the time, he believed that his marriage was over because he had supposedly seen his wife kiss Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

As if that wasn't bad enough, Liam also informed Hope that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was pregnant. Steffy doesn't know if he or Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is the father.

Hope is still trying to deal with all of this when Brooke shows up. She immediately notices that Hope is struggling with something and will ask her if she can help.

Brooke Becomes Suspicious

Hope isn't ready to share her grief with her mother, according to The TV Guide . She will try to hide her feelings and pretend that nothing is going on. She doesn't want Brooke to worry about her, and she definitely doesn't need any more drama in her life.

Not only would Brooke confront Liam, but she would also certainly make her way to the cliff house. She has always seen Steffy as a threat to Liam and Hope's marriage, and would surely give Steffy a piece of her mind. She would also conveniently forget that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was conceived when Steffy and Liam were still married. At the time, Brooke thought that it was a sign, but it's doubtful whether she would believe the same now.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will become suspicious when Hope acts strangely. It's unlikely that the young woman wants to talk about her marriage or Liam because she just might dissolve into tears. Brooke will soon realize that her daughter's hiding something from her. When she finds out what happened, all hell will break loose.