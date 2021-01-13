Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
'The Masked Singer UK' Spoilers: Sausage's Latest Clues Indicate That Joss Stone Is Underneath The Mask
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

The Masked Singer airs every Saturday in the U.K. and has the nation trying to guess which celebrities are singing underneath the crazy costumes. One contestant that has caused a lot of discussions is Sausage.

During the latest episode, they performed Jennifer Hudson's iconic "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dream Girls, wowing the panel — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — and the entire studio audience. While Sausage might be in a funny costume, their talent is no joke.

For their most recent clue package, which can be watched on YouTube, they revealed they don't mind speaking their mind and following their own path. Sausage was seen with a pink toolbox and admitted DIY is something they enjoy. They also don't always need a glam party and are very happy with "a couple of beers and a bag of potato snacks."

During the first week, Sausage described themselves as a girly-girl who loves getting glammed-up. They were seen at a funfair, implying they might have a strong connection to the beach and the coast, and said their performances are something of a balancing act. A sign that read "meat-free zone" was also placed on top of a table.

The panel initially guesses for Sausage were Billie Piper, Ella Henderson, Meghan Trainor, and TV presenter Maya Jama. This week, they went with a bunch of new names — Sheridan Smith, Stacey Dooley, AJ Odudu, Kirsty Alsop, and Jennifer Hudson.

A lot of people on social media agree and believe Sausage could be Smith due to the beer and potato snacks clue possibly relating to her role as Janet Keogh in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. However, it appears a lot of the other clues add up to British songstress Joss Stone.

Joss Stone attends the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace on June 28, 2016 in London, England. Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho over ten years ago. It helps the vulnerable and HIV positive children of Lesotho and Botswana.
Getty Images | Jeff Spicer

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stone, who was born in the U.K., now lives in the Bahamas, which might be the reason the clue packages are surrounded by the sea. In 2017, the Grammy Award winner became one of the first major artists to try to balance her carbon emissions when touring internationally. Stone is also a life-long vegetarian, hence the "meat-free zone," per From The Grapevine.

In an interview with The Guardian, Stone discussed her love for DIY and admitted she keeps her tools in a pink box, like the one in the VT.

Sausage currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to keep watching every week to find out if it is Stone underneath the mask.

