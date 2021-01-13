Noah Cyrus Shows Some Skin In See-Through Black Bodysuit

Noah Cyrus wowed her adoring fans with her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. The singer, who is the younger sister of superstar Miley Cyrus, showcased her incredible body in a racy ensemble for the post.

In the sexy shot, Noah looked hotter than ever as she showed some skin in a see-through black bodysuit. The garment boasted long sleeves which clung to her toned arms and shoulders. It wrapped around her slim waist and revealed her killer abs through the sheer material.

Her chest was visible as well, being censored only by two round black patches. The top included a mockneck, and she jazzed up the style with multiple silver bracelets around her wrist and a ring on her finger.

Noah stood in a dark room in front of a plain backdrop for the shot. The darkness was all around her, but her figure was illuminated by a bright spotlight.

She posed with her back against the wall and both arms hanging at her sides. She turned her face away from the camera and wore a smoldering expression.

In the caption of the post, Noah revealed that her best friend and her nemesis were one and the same.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands which fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Noah's over 6 million followers didn't hold back while showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 247,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her supporters flocked to the comments section to leave over 630 remarks about the pic during that time as well.

"How to break the internet 101How to break the internet 101," one follower wrote.

"You are such a beautifully crafted human being I love you," declared another devotee.

"A literal goddess!" a third comment read.

"Hottest person in the world," a fourth social media user wrote.

The singer, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday, is often seen rocking racy looks in her online snaps. Her fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy lingerie, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently opted for a floral corset and fishnet tights as she celebrated her Grammy Award nomination. That snap was also a hit among her adoring fans. To date, it's pulled in more than 219,000 likes and over 2,500 comments.