'One Piece' Chapter 1001 Spoilers: Zoro Unleashes New Attack, Onigashima's Decisive Monster Battle Begins

One Piece Chapter 1001 hasn't yet been officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the start of the decisive monster battle on the island of Onigashima, as well as the new sword technique of Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro.

As mentioned on Reddit, the title of One Piece Chapter 1001 is "Onigashima's Decisive Monster Battle." It will show several fight scenes in the Land of Wano, including a faceoff between members of the Worst Generation -- Monkey D. Luffy and Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Eustass "Captain" Kid and Killer of the Kid Pirates, and Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates -- and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea -- Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 1001 spoilers reveal that during the fight, Pirate Hunter will unleash a new sword technique. Like Foxfire Kinemon, it turns out that Zoro is also capable of using fire-cutting attack (Kitsunebiryu: Homurasaki). His new sword technique will be featured after Emperor Big Mom launches fireballs, which is highly likely with the help of one of her homies, Prometheus.

Instead of running away and dodging the fireballs, Zoro will use his fire-cutting technique to counter Emperor Big Mom's attacks. It isn't mentioned when or how Zoro learned such a handy move, but since he met Kinemon at Punk Hazard, he had expressed a strong interest in his sword style.

Meanwhile, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will also feature Luffy, Law, and Kid being targeted by Linlin's fireballs. Knowing Luffy, Law, and Kid, they won't let Zoro steal the spotlight for long. Though they can't cut through fire like Pirate Hunter, the other members of the Worst Generation seem to have their own plan.

Aside from the epic fight involving the members of the Worst Generation and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea, other interesting battles could also be featured in One Piece Chapter 1001. These include the faceoff between former Whitebeard Pirates first-division commander Marco the Phoenix and Beast Pirates All-Stars Queen the Plague and King the Wildfire.

To ensure that Zoro will be joining Luffy and the others in the main battle at the rooftop, Marco decided to deal with the two Calamities on his own. He may have succeeded in stopping them from attacking Pirate Hunter, but completely taking both of them down won't be easy. To defeat Queen and King, Marco may need the help of the other members of the Straw Hat Pirates like Jinbe, Nico Robin, and Vinsmoke Sanji.