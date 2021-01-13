Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Accentuates Considerable Cleavage In A Revealing Nude Bra
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Niece Waidhofer left little to the imagination in an eye-popping piece of lingerie for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The bombshell didn't hold back when it came to the sex appeal, as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy pic, Niece accentuated her considerable cleavage in a revealing nude bra. The garment included a low-cut neckline which drew attention to her busty chest. It also exposed her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The model appeared to go without pants or underwear in the shot, where she flaunted her bare hips. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of dangling, fringe earrings.

Niece appeared to pose in a bathroom for the snap. She had her weight shifted to the side and her hip pushed out dramatically. Her back was arched and one hand hung at her side. The other held her phone so that she could click the selfie in the mirror.

In the background of the shot, a white towel hung on the wall. A vase filled with flowers was also visible in front of her. In the caption, Niece wrote a comical story about being woken up early by her dog.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls which cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Niece's over 2.6 million followers went wild for the post and showed their love by clicking the like button more than 39,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 500 remarks during that time.

" Looking quite FETCHING my lady HOWL you doing?" one follower asked.

"Always looking beautiful," another person gushed.

"My queen," a third social media user wrote.

"Beautiful Goddess," a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing off much of her porcelain skin in her online snaps. She's often seen sporting barely there looks which contour to her curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently did her best flight attendant impression when she opted for a strappy purple lingerie set and a small hat while making a salute gesture toward the camera. That post was also a hit among fans. It's reeled in more than 145,000 likes and over 1,700 comments thus far.

