January 15, 2021
Casey Costelloe Flaunts Petite Frame On A Beautiful Beach In A Red-And-White Striped Bikini
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Casey Costelloe recently enjoyed another beautiful summer day on the beach, where she looked hotter than ever in a tiny bikini. The Australian model took to her Instagram account earlier this week to share a sizzling snap from her time by the water that has earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

The skin-baring snap hit Casey's feed on Tuesday, January 12, and captured her standing in the middle of a secluded beach with her bare feet in the sand. She stood directly in front of the camera, crossing one leg in front of the other as she gazed back at the lens with a sultry stare and a soft smile across her face.

A slew of small shops could be seen on the pier behind her, which towered over the shore where the water gently flowed up to the sand. Fans, however, seemed more captivated by the model herself rather than the scene around her, as she showcased her petite figure in a sexy swimsuit.

Casey stunned in the red-and-white striped two-piece that popped against her deep tan. The swimwear included a triangle-style top with thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. Its plunging neckline and tiny cups made for a seriously busty display, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage that likely sent more than a few pulses racing. She added a dainty pendant necklace for some bling, which fell over her bronzed decolletage and drew even more attention to her voluptuous chest.

The blond beauty also sported a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms in the same nautical pattern. The garment fit snugly over Casey's hips, highlighting her bombshell curves while its cheeky cut offered a look at her lean legs. It was cinched tightly around her midsection with a belt that had silver hardware that accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The beachside snap proved to be extremely popular, earning over 5,000 likes within 24 hours of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section to shower the social media star with compliments.

"You are totally gorgeous," one person wrote.

"Very beautiful," praised another fan.

"That bathing suit looks amazing on you," a third follower gushed.

"Absolutely stunning," added a fourth admirer.

Casey has been showing off several swimwear looks lately, as it is summer in Australia. Most recently, the babe showcased her flawless physique in a bold yellow two-piece that complemented her allover glow. That look was a hit as well, amassing nearly 8,000 likes and 229 comments to date.

