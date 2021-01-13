Lynnie Marie Poses In Tiny Black Bikini In Cancun

Lynnie Marie let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram snap on Tuesday. The gorgeous blonde opted for a barely there ensemble as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Lynnie looked hotter than ever as she bared her body in a tiny black bikini. The top tied behind her back and around her neck with thin straps that exposed her toned back, arms, and shoulders. The garment also clung tightly to her busty chest and exposed some sideboob.

The skimpy bottoms were pulled high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her slim midsection. The swimwear also appeared to be a thong which showcased her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in full view for the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of sparkly earrings.

Lynnie posed outdoors for the pic. She sat back on her heels on top of a white sofa. Her back was arched and her pert posterior was pushed out slightly as she rested one hand on her thigh and the other on her foot. Her head was turned and she gave a smoldering stare to the camera.

In the background, some green foliage could be seen. In the caption, Lynnie asked her followers what they thought about the new year so far. She also geotagged her location as Cancun.

Her long, blond hair was styled in loose waves which hung down her back and cascaded over one of her shoulders.

Lynnie's over 1.3 million followers didn't waste any time showing their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section with over 370 messages.

"Always drooling over you!" one follower stated.

"Soooo gorgeous love," another wrote.

"Obsessed with this pic," a third comment read.

"Such a babe," a fourth person declared.

The model doesn't seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her toned physique in skimpy outfits while posing for the camera, as she's often seen rocking eye-popping looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lynnie recently got the attention of her followers when she sported a sexy black two-piece underneath a see-through netted dress while soaking up some sun. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 540 comments.