Bruce Willis Said Not Wearing Mask 'An Error In Judgment' After Shoppers Reportedly Complained At L.A. Store

Actor Bruce Willis was reportedly asked to leave a store for not wearing a mask, per a report by Page Six. The gossip site reported that the actor, who was most recently seen in the 2019 film Motherless Brooklyn, did not have his face covered. When asked to cover up, he left the business without making a purchase.

The incident apparently took place at a Los Angeles Rite Aid pharmacy.

It was reported that other shoppers were upset that Willis was in the store without a covering over his nose and mouth. Page Six reported that an employee asked him to subsequently leave the store.

He had a scarf around his neck which could have been used as a protective face covering while he shopped indoors.

In a snap published by the gossip site, Willis was seen wearing a baseball hat, jeans, sneakers, a jacket, and a striped shirt. A scarf with a fringe accent hung around his neck.

Willis commented on the incident, saying to People Magazine that his gaffe was an "error in judgment."

Getty Images | Jeff Spicer

He concluded his remarks by encouraging others to stay safe by following the guidelines set forth by the CDC when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

"Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up," he added.

People reported that California has over 2 million COVID-19 cases, with over 930,000 of those in Los Angeles County alone. The state has a mask mandate in place, and all residents must wear a face covering when outside of their home, with limited exceptions, per the California Department of Public Health. Exceptions include when someone is in a car alone or with members of their household, when eating or drinking, or when outdoors and more than 6 feet from another person.

Willis' family -- which includes the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and their three children Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26 -- had followed quarantine rules thus far, as evidenced by social media posts where the clan isolated in both Los Angeles and Idaho beginning in 2020.

Willis isolated with his ex and their daughters in Idaho, while Heming and their two daughters remained in California after one of the little girls stepped on a needle at a park. They were to join the rest of the clan, but Heming needed clearance from the child's doctor before leaving the state. Travel restrictions then forced the trio to stay put. They later reunited with their extended family members.