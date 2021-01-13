Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Backside In Curve-Hugging Dress

Yanet Garcia has not been posting a ton of content on her Instagram feed as of late, but when she does, she certainly grabs the attention of her fans. The model and social media influencer took to her page on January 12 to show off her amazing figure in a curve-hugging outfit.

The image captured Garcia posing on an outdoor terrace. She stood in front of a glass-lined balcony that overlooked a grassy area and a few tall buildings. She placed one hand on the railing in front of her, resting the opposite near her side. The weathercaster had her lips pursed, gazing directly ahead as she appeared to be in deep thought. Garcia had her backside toward the camera, treating her audience to a great view of her fit figure.

She opted for a tight dress that fit her like a glove. The garment had long sleeves that were tight on her shoulders and arms. Only a tease of the front of the dress was able to be seen because of how Garcia was posing, but it was snug on her bust. The piece proceeded to cinch around her waist, hugging her hourglass curves in all the right ways.

The lower half of the ensemble was made from a scant amount of fabric that showed more than it covered. The dress was tight on her pert derriere, cutting off high and leaving her shapely thighs on full display. She also sported a pair of black leather boots to complete her ensemble.

Garcia wore her long, dark locks with a deep side part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, Garcia shared an inspirational quote about loving and accepting oneself. She also added a star and heart emoji next to her words.

Fans have been loving the most recent addition to her feed, and in its short time live, it has already earned over 496,000 likes and 2,200 comments. Some social media users commented on the caption while several others raved over Garcia's body.

"You look beautiful Yanet. Thanks for the motivation," one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to their message.

"Yes but also don't let yourself off the hook for short comings. You look amazing by the way," a second user wrote.

"Wow absolutely stunning," a third exclaimed with a few flames next to their words.

"You are a vision, i am happy to have laid eyes on you," one more admirer chimed in.