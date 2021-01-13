Tahlia Hall Flashes Her Killer Abs In Red String Bikini: 'Stay Hydrated'

Tahlia Hall was scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The Aussie bombshell showed plenty of skin as she snapped a selfie of her gorgeous figure.

In the sexy shot, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she flashed her killer abs in a red string bikini. The skimpy top featured thin straps which put a spotlight on her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline which revealed ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips while accentuating her impressive abs. Her shapely thighs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain around her neck and some bracelets on her wrist.

Tahlia stood in her kitchen for the shot. She had her back arched and her hip pushed out to the side. One of her legs was in front of the other, as she held a large bottle of water in one hand and her phone in the other. She lifted her chin and directed a sultry stare into the camera.

In the background, a kitchen counter top could be seen. Some flowers were also visible. A round wooden table and matching chairs were also placed behind her. In the caption, Tahlia reminded her fans to drink water.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in straight strands which she pulled back behind her head. However, she left a few pieces free to frame her face.

Tahlia's 539,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The photo garnered more than 12,000 likes within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 messages during that time.

"You are so absolutly [sic] beautiful and adorable," one follower wrote.

"Captivating," declared another.

"Great body girl," a third user gushed.

"Love the way you are babe," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her gym-honed curves in her online uploads. She's often seen rocking racy outfits that highlight her toned body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a skintight black sports bra and a pair of booty-hugging gray leggings as she posed for a steamy selfie. To date, that post has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 120 comments.