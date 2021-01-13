Jane Seymour, 69, Shows Off Killer Figure While Stretching

Actress Jane Seymour looked nothing like a 69-year-old in her latest Instagram update, which saw her stretching in a workout bra and a pair of leggings. The celebrity shared the post along with a message that reminded her online audience about the importance of stretching.

Jane's outfit was black. Her sports bra had a scoop neckline and it cut off just under her bust. Her leggings had a mid-rise waist and a capri-length style.

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star wore her hair pulled back in a low ponytail with wispy bangs.

The post was geotagged in Malibu, California, and Jane was in what appeared to be her yard for the photo. She sat barefoot on a green lawn with a large flowerbed off to one side. Bushes with red blooms, along with tropical plants and large rocks, were visible a few yards behind her.

The camera captured Jane from a side angle as she performed a glute stretch with one foot over her bent knee. She leaned on one hand, which was beside her, while she kept her back straight. The pose caused her torso to turn slightly toward the lens, giving her followers a nice look at the front of her body. The stance also showed off her flat abs and toned arms. She looked ahead with a smile on her face. In a lengthy caption, while touting the benefits of stretching, she also asked her followers to recall a time when they challenged themselves.

Many of her fans took some time to reply.

"Thank you so much to bring us so much I love your way of seeing life, your positivity thank you for sharing these moments with us and for making us reflect on life in general I love you very much," wrote one user, adding a heart emoji.

"Wow! Your body is incredible I want a body like that when I'm that age," a second Instagrammer chimed in.

"You are an incredibly inspiring woman. I hope you go from strength to strength. I hope to be in great shape and an incredibly successful professional just like you one day," a third fan chimed in.

"Do you have a secret? You look absolutely stunning!!" commented a fourth follower with several emoji that included a red heart and pink flower.

Jane shared an update in December that saw her rocking a feminine look while doing a little ballet outside. She wore a sleeveless white dress that featured several layers of semi-sheer fabric.