Louise Redknapp Slays In Skintight PVC Pants & Lace-Up Heels: 'Another Day In Lockdown'

Louise Redknapp took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The British singer is currently using her quarantine time to show off some new outfits and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

The "Arms Around The World" hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved white shirt with a loose-fitted gray jumper. Redknapp teamed her ensemble with skintight black pants made out of PVC material. She opted for black heels that were laced up at the front and gave her some extra height. Redknapp accessorized with bracelets and rings while painting her short nails with a coat of polish. She styled her long, straight blond and brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 46-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Redknapp was captured leaning against a long gray cabinet and was snapped fairly side-on. She wrapped her jumper around her waist and raised one hand to the collar of her shirt. The songstress tilted her head up and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Redknapp was photographed closer up with her jumper on and shirt poking out the bottom. She lifted her left leg and held onto her heel. Redknapp continued to look in the direction of the camera and let her locks drape in front of her shoulder.

For her caption, she revealed that she was trying to stay occupied in lockdown by putting together some outfits for her fashion and lifestyle account, Lou Loves By Louise Redknapp, which she tagged.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 10,000 likes and 290-plus comments, proving to be very popular with her 716,000 followers.

"Wow Louise you look stunning in those," one user wrote, adding heart-eyes emoji.

"Lovely photos, you are a very beautiful lady," another person shared.

"You look so hot in them, you need to wear them more," remarked a third fan.

"You have always looked fantastic in anything you wear," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the BRIT Award-nominated entertainer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved top that had a white and pink graphic print all over. Redknapp paired the outfit with tiny black shorts and black leather heels. Her footwear showed off her pedicured toes and was tied-up around her ankles. She kept her hair down and posed sitting on a white surface that had a collage of images of herself in a black photo frame behind her.