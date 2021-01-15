Qimmah Russo Flaunts Curvy Figure On Instagram While Twerking For New Viral Challenge

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to Instagram late on Tuesday night to share a sexy new video where she took part in a challenge that has recently been gaining steam on social media. Not surprisingly, it has proven to be another huge hit for most of her 1.6 million-plus followers.

The clip started with Qimmah standing in a white room while wearing a dark blue hoodie and a pair of pink sweatpants. With Nelly's 2002 hit "Hot in Herre" playing in the background, the model looked at the camera with a playful look on her face, lifting her hoodie to show some skin before running her right hand over her rear end. This led to the second part of the video, where she was wearing a much racier outfit and twerking to a completely different song — "Buss It" by Dallas-based rapper Erica Banks.

As the second tune played, Qimmah was shown rocking a colorful mini dress with a green, black, and yellow print. The dress had several cutouts, including one that revealed an ample amount of sideboob, and it was short enough for her to show off much of her toned thighs and lean legs. Her booty, however, was arguably the center of attention for many viewers due to the fact she was twerking to the melody of the song that bears the viral challenge's name.

According to Complex , the "Buss It" challenge started to "take off" on TikTok early in the new year and has since trended on other social media platforms. As demonstrated by Qimmah, it involves wearing two different outfits — a normal one for the first half and a more revealing one for the second half, which kicks off after Nelly raps the words "I think my butt gettin' big."

In the caption, Qimmah suggested that she shared the post by popular demand. She also invited her fans to follow her on TikTok.

As of this writing, the update has gotten more than 45,000 likes, with the model's followers also leaving close to 1,000 replies in the comments section.

"You are always amazing and very creative!!! Love everything about you," one person gushed, with several emoji including multiple raised hands and red roses.

"I could watch this all day," a second fan commented.

"Already knew this was going to be litty," a third user observed, following with a single flame emoji.

"Best one by far," a fourth individual praised.

Qimmah has spent much of January sharing steamy content for her Instagram followers. On Monday, the fitness trainer flaunted her hourglass figure in a white evening gown that revealed much of her back and, similar to the new post, teased a bit of sideboob.