January 13, 2021
Spanish Bombshell Evangelina Anderson Goes Braless & Showcases Deep Cleavage In Plunging Top
nsfw
Tracey Johnson

Evangelina Anderson updated her Instagram feed with a smoking-hot photo. She posted a snapshot which showed her from the waist up in a revealing outfit. Many of her 2.4 million followers flocked to view the offering and engage with her on social media.

The Spanish bombshell took to Instagram on Monday night with the stunning pic. According to Google Translate, her caption reads "tranquility." However, she set pulses racing with her revealing ensemble.

Evangelina rocked a silky brown top which left very little to the imagination. She went braless in the garment that clung to her voluptuous curves. The sleeveless top exposed her toned arms, while the vest-like style bared her bronzed décolletage. The garment had a plunging neckline which revealed her deep cleavage.

The celeb styled her dark blond hair in an off-center part. She let her locks tumble down casually while sweeping her bangs to the side. The wisps softened her facial features, making her appear much younger than her 37 years.

Evangelina kept her jewelry classic and simple. She wore drop earrings and a gold bangle around her wrist. She also rocked an elegant, delicate necklace with a pendant at the base of her throat. Two threads then dangled down between her breasts, highlighting her full cleavage.

The influencer posed indoors in a cozy space. Behind her, neutral hues and comfortable furniture added to the relaxed ambiance in the photo. She seemed to be in a well-lit area, and farther back, a window allowed more light into the living room.

Evangelina posed by folding her arms beneath her chest. She tilted her head to the side and widened her eyes as she gazed at the lens. She looked content as she smiled at the camera.

The photo was an immediate hit and sparked a frenzy among her fans. This particular image has already garnered over 73,000 likes since it went live. Most of the 800 comments were in Spanish, but the heart and flame emoji seemed to indicate that users adored the offering.

"Eva, you are so beautiful," one fan raved.

"Absolutely divine," another gushed.

A third Instagrammer referenced her husband. She is married to Martin Demichelis, a former Bayern Munich and Manchester City footballer.

"Martin is the luckiest man in the world. You are gorgeous," they wrote.

The model recently took to Instagram to flaunt her flawless physique yet again. In that offering, she went outdoors wearing a daring two-piece swimsuit. She showed off her magnificent curves in a strapless metal bikini which clung to her frame. She shared five sexy photos, which accumulated more than 87,000 likes.

