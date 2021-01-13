Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Flashes Backside In Tiny Thong And Sheer Corset

Jasmine Tookes didn't leave much to the imagination in a stunning new Instagram upload from Victoria's Secret. In two gorgeous photos posted this week, Jasmine modeled a revealing lingerie set from the brand which showed off her jaw-dropping curves.

In the first photo, Jasmine posed with her back to the camera as she rocked a sheer light pink corset with black lace detailing. It had thin straps crisscrossing the back but didn't fully close, so the piece exposed plenty of skin.

It had thin, adjustable straps over both shoulders and was almost completely sheer, revealing her skimpy thong underwear. The matching panties were pulled up a little past her hips and showed just a peek of her pert booty.

Jasmine turned her head left and parted her lips slightly. She wore her dark hair in a sleek ponytail which cascaded over her right shoulder. She accessorized with several gold earrings and a gold watch. A large tattoo on her left shoulder was just visible.

The 29-year-old model revealed the front of the sexy lingerie number in the second photo. It had black lace panels across her torso and over the cups. She leaned up against a white wall in front of a window and flashed her cleavage. The top of the piece sat low on her chest and had boning over her toned tummy to complement her curves.

Jasmine gave the camera a sultry look, with her right elbow bent and her hand on her waist, while the other rested over her thigh.

In the caption, Victoria's Secret urged its followers to "level up in lace" as it advertised its ongoing sale.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"My kind of underwear," one person wrote.

"Beautiful," another user commented with three red hearts.

"Gorgeous," a third comment read with two heart eye faces.

"Stunning love it," a fourth comment read alongside a thumbs up and prayer hands.

The upload proved popular with Victoria's Secret's 68.9 million followers, as it received more than 117,100 likes and 310 comments.

The new snaps followed Jasmine getting pulses racing last year when she modeled a very different look in a series of sexy shots posted to her Instagram account. She rocked a red wig and heavy makeup as she posed outdoors, wearing a skimpy black monokini with a large cutout across her waist. The ensemble highlighted her flawless figure, including her long, toned legs.