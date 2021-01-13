Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 13, 2021
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Flashes Backside In Tiny Thong And Sheer Corset
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Jasmine Tookes didn't leave much to the imagination in a stunning new Instagram upload from Victoria's Secret. In two gorgeous photos posted this week, Jasmine modeled a revealing lingerie set from the brand which showed off her jaw-dropping curves.

In the first photo, Jasmine posed with her back to the camera as she rocked a sheer light pink corset with black lace detailing. It had thin straps crisscrossing the back but didn't fully close, so the piece exposed plenty of skin.

It had thin, adjustable straps over both shoulders and was almost completely sheer, revealing her skimpy thong underwear. The matching panties were pulled up a little past her hips and showed just a peek of her pert booty.

Jasmine turned her head left and parted her lips slightly. She wore her dark hair in a sleek ponytail which cascaded over her right shoulder. She accessorized with several gold earrings and a gold watch. A large tattoo on her left shoulder was just visible.

The 29-year-old model revealed the front of the sexy lingerie number in the second photo. It had black lace panels across her torso and over the cups. She leaned up against a white wall in front of a window and flashed her cleavage. The top of the piece sat low on her chest and had boning over her toned tummy to complement her curves.

Jasmine gave the camera a sultry look, with her right elbow bent and her hand on her waist, while the other rested over her thigh.

In the caption, Victoria's Secret urged its followers to "level up in lace" as it advertised its ongoing sale.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"My kind of underwear," one person wrote.

"Beautiful," another user commented with three red hearts.

"Gorgeous," a third comment read with two heart eye faces.

"Stunning love it," a fourth comment read alongside a thumbs up and prayer hands.

The upload proved popular with Victoria's Secret's 68.9 million followers, as it received more than 117,100 likes and 310 comments.

The new snaps followed Jasmine getting pulses racing last year when she modeled a very different look in a series of sexy shots posted to her Instagram account. She rocked a red wig and heavy makeup as she posed outdoors, wearing a skimpy black monokini with a large cutout across her waist. The ensemble highlighted her flawless figure, including her long, toned legs.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.