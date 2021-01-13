Nastia Liukin Rocks A Chic Look In Revealing Top & Tight Leather Pants

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin has a chic sense style and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media. Her latest Instagram update saw her rocking a tight pair of leather pants and a revealing top.

Nastia's shirt was a cream color, and it looked to be made of knitted fabric. It had a unique design that covered her back, with narrow sections crossing over her shoulders and covering her breasts. The number also had wide sections around her sides as well as a belt that wrapped around her midsection and tied in the back.

The gymnast's pants were chocolate-colored and had a skinny fit. They also boasted a high waist and large pockets on the back.

Nastia completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. For accessories, she went with layered gold necklaces and chunky gold bracelets. She also sported a pair of large sunglasses.

She wore her wavy blond locks down.

According to the geotag, Nastia was in Dallas, Texas, for the photo shoot. The post consisted of four snaps that captured her standing on a set of steps near a building.

The first photo captured Nastia from a side angle, flaunting her trim physique. The image showed her entire body as she bent one knee and held her hands near her face.

The second picture caught the gymnast from the front as she crossed her arms over her chest. The snap gave her followers a nice look at the revealing top and her exposed cleavage. With one hip cocked to the side, she gazed at the camera.

In the third frame, Nastia arched her back. The lens captured her from a side view, an angle that showed off her toned arms.

The last slide was similar to the second. With her arms crossed, Nastia looked down while flashing some skin.

In the caption, she asked her online audience if they would give up coffee or wine first.

Some of her fans answered her, but many of the comments came from admirers who were impressed with her stylish outfit.

"Wine! You look very very beautiful," one Instagram user replied.

"Great pictures of a very beautiful lady!!!! coffee!!" a second commenter wrote, adding several pink heart emoji.

"You are truly a very beautiful woman," a third follower chimed in.

"I'm FEELING that top, get it girl! Get. It," added a fourth fan with heart-eye smiley face emoji.

Last month, Nastia shared an update that saw her rocking a glamorous look. She sported a black gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit while she posed outside on a bridge covered in snow.