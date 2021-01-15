Kindly Myers Showcases Curvy Booty In Racy Black Lingerie: 'Looking Out The Window'

Kindly Myers caught the attention of many of her 2.3 million-plus Instagram followers on Wednesday morning when she shared a photo that featured her rocking a skimpy bra-and-panties combo.

In the new snap, Kindly was photographed in what appeared to be her hotel room, standing in front of a window with the blinds wide open and a set of white curtains positioned on each side. A vase with some white flowers was visible in the background. The model was scantily clad for the photo op, wearing a lacy black bra that seemed to have some semi-sheer elements. This gave viewers a good look at her toned arms and midsection as she looked outside with a happy expression on her face.

Kindly teamed the bra with an even skimpier pair of thong bottoms that allowed her to flaunt her bountiful derriere and thick thighs. The panties also had a large cutout that exposed much of her curvy hips. The blond bombshell allowed her long locks to flow down her back and come close to touching her rear end.

In the caption, Kindly explained that she was "looking out the window" in hopes that FedEx would arrive with her passport, thus allowing her to fly to the Bahamas for a shoot with a professional boxing promoter. She also tagged Miami and New York City-based photographer Joshua Paull, who captured the steamy snap. As indicated by the geotag, this particular shoot took place at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel.

In the hour or so since the image went live on Instagram, it has received more than 5,400 likes, as well as close to 150 comments where Kindly's followers mostly expressed their admiration for the model and showed some love for her latest update.

"How you maintain your body," one person asked, following their reply with raising hands and flame emoji.

"Can I go with? You are beautiful," a second fan inquired, seemingly referring to the model's upcoming photo op.

"So Pretty and Gorgeous," a third follower gushed, adding multiple heart-eye and red heart emoji.

"Cute and pretty! Beautiful and sexy body! I really like it!" a fourth comment read.

This isn't the first time this week that Kindly has shared an image from her stay at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel. As reported by The Inquisitr, the stunner posted a pic on Tuesday that showed her wearing a similarly revealing white lingerie set. So far, that upload has received more than 17,000 likes from her admirers.