January 13, 2021
Gleb Savchenko's Rumored Girlfriend Cassie Scerbo Says She's 'Happy' Following Cabo Getaway
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Cassie Scerbo opened up about dating Gleb Savchenko in a new interview.

The Dancing with the Stars pro's new flame told Us Weekly that she was "grateful" even as she deals with negative comments on social media while dating the recently separated 37-year-old Russian dancer.

Cassie and Gleb caused a stir when they were photographed on a couples trip to the Le Blanc Hotel and Resort in Mexico with pals Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause.

The 30-year-old actress told the outlet that she doesn't really let negativity affect her and that she tries to stay genuine. She added that she's "really grateful" for everyone that has come into her life or that she has met during the pandemic.

"I don't really pay attention to headlines," she added. "I'm just happy and grateful and just living."

The Sharknado actress also admitted that there are challenges to dating during the pandemic. She said it's probably "so great and exciting" for some new couples who get to spend a ton of time together during quarantine, but noted that she also has friends who are at the end of their ropes with their spouses.

"In general, that's what I've found. Like, just be safe, be healthy, but also we're human beings," she said.

Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo pose at events
Getty Images | David Livingston/Amy Sussman

Cassie also dished on her friendships with the Dancing with the Stars cast members and provided a clue as to how she met Gleb, who is Keo's best friend.

"I've actually known Keo for years and I'm really happy for him," she said. "They're both wonderful people, absolutely. …They're just so much fun, so wonderful [and have] great energy."

In November, Gleb announced his split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova. The breakup came amid rumors that the handsome dancer had an affair with Chrishell, who was his partner on Season 29 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. But it wasn't long after that Chrishell and Keo announced they were in a romantic relationship.

In December, the four friends jetted to Cabo. An insider told Us Weekly that while at first Gleb and Cassie tried to "hide" their PDA, by the end of the vacation they were more lovey-dovey.

While some critics blasted the pair for hooking up so soon after Gleb's split, the DWTS pro's ex was spotted in Cabo a week later in the arms of dancer Vlad Kvartin. Vlad is a longtime friend of the Savchenkos and works as an instructor at their ProDance LA dance studio.

