'Double Shot At Love' Star Derynn Paige Gives Fans An 'Up Close & Personal' Look At Her Ample Cleavage

Derynn Paige added a new photo to Instagram and gave her 295,000 followers an up-close and personal look at her ample cleavage. The reality television star -- who shared the small screen with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for two seasons on Double Shot at Love -- has teased her followers on the social media platform with a series of luscious snaps which showcased her sun-kissed skin. All appeared to have been taken during a Florida vacation.

In the newest upload, the raven-haired beauty filled the frame with her tanned and toned upper body.

She wore a black bikini top which had thin straps that wrapped around her neck. The skimpy number featured an open neckline which revealed her ample cleavage. The material also had a sheen to it which was evident in the sunlight.

In the pic, Derynn rested her cheek against her left hand. Her nails featured a soft, pale manicure.

On her wrist was a bracelet with a trio of chains. Dangling from it was a small twisted red horn, known as a Cornicello in Italian culture. The bauble came from the jewelry line of her fellow Double Shot at Love star Brittani "B-Lashes" Schwartz.

A gold pendant necklace with her full name written in script rested on her collarbone.

Derynn faced the camera. Her eyes were covered with an oversized pair of tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses. The top of the stylish accessories cut straight across her face. The shades boasted gradient lenses.

Covering the top of her head was a wrap in an animal print. The colors in it included white, black and brown. The lengths of her hair were worn long and loose.

Derynn was photographed in a sunny outdoor area. In the background, dark green foliage was seen as the sun's rays touched the buildings and fence line.

Double Shot at Love's Brittani and Marissa Lucchese were some of the first to comment on their gorgeous pal's overall look.

Derynn's fans were very appreciative of her latest upload. Many used emoji such as fire, smiley faces with heart eyes, and red hearts to convey their feelings regarding the photograph.

"You are what I dream about," penned one follower.

"These men need to calm down here in the remarks LOL," quipped a second fan.

"Are you kidding me with this lewk?" asked a third Instagram user.

"Stunning, so beautiful," wrote a fourth admirer.