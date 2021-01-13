Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 13, 2021
Madison Woolley Goes Makeup-Free While Wearing A Sexy Bandeau Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Madison Woolley recently uploaded a stunning photo of herself enjoying the warm weather at the Whitsunday Islands. In the latest Instagram snapshot, posted on January 13, the Aussie bombshell rocked a makeup-free look and a skimpy black bikini that flaunted her fit physique.

Madison could be seen sunbathing in her scanty bathing suit. Avid followers of the model know that she recently went on a vacation as seen in her Instagram stories. According to the geotag, she was at the Intercontinental Hayman Island Resort. The nearby mountain, lush greenery, and blue sky comprised the background of the shot.

The influencer lay on her front on a white sunbed. She bent her knees and crossed her legs with her toes pointing upward. She rested her face in her right hand while she held her phone with her left hand, extending her arm to get the best angle possible. She gazed at the camera in front of her with a sultry gaze. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawless skin, making it glow.

As she was on holiday, Madison didn't bother wearing makeup. As seen in the picture, she confidently bared her flawless face for everyone to see, including her freckles, which many viewers found beautiful.

She wore a sexy bandeau two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted ruched cups that exposed a great deal of skin. The wide open area between the cups also showcased her cleavage. The strapless design helped highlight her shoulders and lean arms.

The hottie sported matching bottoms that boasted some pretty high leg cuts. The skinny waistband accentuated her trim waist and curvy hips, and the thong feature allowed her to flaunt her round booty. The dark-colored set complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

As for jewelry, she sported a pair of small dainty earrings and studs. Madison tied her blond locks into a bun and tucked most of the strands under the white cap that she was wearing.

Madison wrote a short caption where she greeted her fans. The new update proved to be popular with her social media admirers. In just an hour after being uploaded, the post has accrued over 6,000 likes and more than 60 comments. Many of her eager supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and incredible body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

"You look prettier with no makeup. This is rare. You should never delete this photo. Enjoy your time there!" one of her fans wrote.

"Wow! What a lovely shot. Yes, savor every moment. You deserve the rest and blessings with all your hard work," wrote another social media user.

"Stunning! You look so cute!! I will save this," added a third follower.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.