Dua Lipa Rocks Nude Bra & Skintight Pants In Ultra Sexy Photos

Dua Lipa looked smoking hot in her latest social media offering. The singer landed the February 2021 cover of British Vogue and shared a couple of snaps from her photoshoot. Her 58.8 million fans raced to view the pics and engage with her on Instagram.

The 25-year-old pop star shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the shoot. She revealed that the real photos would be in the latest issue of the popular magazine. She added a yellow heart and star emoji to her caption.

Dua cranked up the heat by wearing a nude bra. She exposed plenty of skin and shamelessly flaunted her toned arms and back.

The songstress also put her abs on display. The bottoms highlighted her flat midsection and drew attention to her slim waist.

On her lower half, Dua sported a pair of skintight pants with a side zipper. They were a warm tan color that complemented her skin tone. They were also high-waisted and covered her lower stomach. She showed off the curve of her thighs and her pert booty in the snug bottoms.

Dua went full bombshell for this particular look. She curled her short platinum tresses in an Old Hollywood glam style. Her mane prettily framed her face and gave her a sophisticated appearance.

The pop star posed indoors for the photo op. A plush three-seater sofa dominated the space and stood in front of a papered wall. Along the other blue wall, a side table provided a focal point. Besides a teacup and a piece of fruit, there were two vases with bright yellow flowers in them. On the floor, another bunch of yellow roses provided a splash of color in the room.

In the first photo, Dua stretched herself out on the sofa. She folded her arms over her nearly bare chest and closed her eyes as if she was enjoying a quiet moment.

In the other behind-the-scenes image, Dua turned her face away from the camera. She placed one of her hands on her head, exposing the top half of her lacy bra. Just a hint of cleavage could be seen in this sultry snap.

The photos have already racked up more than 2.2 million likes and over 5,000 comments.

An admirer referred to Dua's caption, where she encouraged them to get the "goodies."

"Trust me, I want the real goodies, but she's already taken by Anwar," they mused as they referred to Dua's boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

"Major Marilyn vibes," another gushed.

"I love you so much," a third Instagrammer raved.

Recently, the singer took to social media wearing a very revealing dress. She showcased her lithe figure in an evening gown that had several racy cutouts.