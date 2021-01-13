Geraldo Rivera Supports Impeachment Of Longtime Friend Donald Trump, Says Losing Election Made Him 'Crazy'

Geraldo Rivera said he is breaking from "loyal friend" Donald Trump and supporting the president's potential impeachment, claiming that the loss in the 2020 presidential race made him "crazy."

The television personality and longtime supporter of Trump spoke out on Twitter as Congress was prepared to move forward with what would be a historic second impeachment, just days after hundreds of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Trump has been blamed for the attack, which came after he delivered an incendiary speech in which he implored his supporters to fight back against the certification of Joe Biden's victory and told them he would march with them from a space near the Capitol.

Though Trump returned to the White House to reportedly watch in excitement, many in the crowd did heed his advice and moved to the Capitol, surrounding the building before many of them broke in. A total of five people died during the siege, including a police officer who was reportedly bludgeoned to death.

As he now faces the prospect of being impeached for a second time, Trump has lost the support of the frequent Fox News pundit, who took to Twitter to say that Trump was responsible for sparking the violence that unfolded last week.

"A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see. He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom," Rivera tweeted.

Rivera then added that Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is right, referencing a statement from the House's No. 3 Republican saying she supported Trump's impeachment and directly blamed him for the attack last week.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President," she said in a statement, via CNN. "The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not." As The Inquisitr reported, Rivera has spoken out against the president's insistence that the election was stolen from him, saying in a tweet last month that he should "reject the crackpots" pushing conspiracy theories and unfounded claims about election fraud and instead leave the White House with dignity. Rivera had long been a friend and public supporter of Trump, defending him throughout his presidency and echoing Trump's claims that Democrats and others on the left were unfairly critical of him.