Jessica Naz Tugs Red Hot Metallic Bikini

Jessica Naz teased her more than half a million Instagram fans with a sexy photo of herself in a bikini. The pose displayed the sensual picture in both black-and-white and in color.

In the image, Jessica leaned against a dark scraggly rock. She had one foot on the wet sand below, and she bent her other knee, resting it on her leg while pointing her light-colored manicured toe toward the ground. She held one hand behind her head, which was against the rock, and she slightly tugged the strap of her bottoms with the other.

Jessica wore a red hot metallic bikini top that consisted of two triangles of fabric connected by a tie around her ribcage and straps at each cup's apex that tied halter-style around her neck, revealing a generous glimpse of her cleavage. The bottoms had a small piece of matching material with a thin waistband threaded through them, causing a ruching effect. The front dipped low, showcasing her toned tummy, and the sides rose over both hips, emphasizing her slender waist and their generous curves.

The model's skin appeared to glow in the golden light with many highlights and contours, making her muscles pop in the shot. She wore her long hair loose in a touseled style that fell partly over her face from a messy side part.

Jessica tagged 5Twenty1 as the photographer for the shoot, and her fans appeared to appreciate the artistry. This was especially true of the second slide, which was the first photograph without the color. Nearly 3,000 Instagram users hit the like button, and dozens also took the time to leave a reply expressing their appreciation for Jessica's hard work.

"Wow, what a stunner, Jessica. Gorgeous photo!!! That is an amazing suit," gushed a devotee who added a devil and flames to complete the comment.

"Good heavens! You are so sexy. Your body is perfectly fit. What an amazing shape," a second follower replied, along with cherries, a bikini, and a blue wave.

"God has created the woman, and you are perfect! Amazing, Jessica - stunningly Gorgeous, as per usual," wrote a third Instagram user who added bombs, an airplane, and several flames.

"Beautiful image, great light, and composition! Those abs are perfect. You are so sexy, baby, and this is the dream team," a fourth fan enthused, including red heart-eye smilies.

