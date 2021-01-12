Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Looks Glamorous In A Hot Pink Ensemble At Home
nsfw
Ava Bennet

British beauty Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a glamorous duo of shots in which she got all dolled up in an eye-catching ensemble.

Elizabeth flaunted her figure in a hot pink sleeveless dress that showed off her toned arms. The vibrant hue of the look was stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the garment had a figure-hugging silhouette, following the shape of her bombshell body without clinging too tightly.

Her long brunette locks were styled in soft waves that tumbled down her chest, and she rested one arm on a chair covered in a leopard-print fabric while holding a circular glass with a metallic straw and embellishments along the exterior that made the piece resemble a disco ball. She also had a pair of embellished hoop earrings in.

The background was just as glamorous as Elizabeth herself, and featured an upholstered furniture piece with a leopard-print top and several large coffee table books placed atop it. An ornate lamp was positioned on the surface, and a mirror hung above it all, offering a few more clues about her space given the reflection.

The walls were a deep shade of red, adding a vampy vibe to the room, and Elizabeth flashed a radiant smile at the camera in the first slide.

In the second image, she slid behind the piece of furniture, which also had a mirrored surface that reflected Elizabeth's chest and silky tresses back at her. She kept her gaze on the camera, a seductive expression crossing her features as she posed for the shot. A flamingo sculpture in the background added another burst of visual interest to the eye-catching shot.

Elizabeth paired the images with a caption about life in quarantine, and mentioned that while she was disappointed to miss out on certain opportunities, she and her family have developed a tradition of occasionally opting to "dance it out."

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 34,200 likes within five hours of going live. It also racked up 748 comments from her fans in the same time span.

"Looking gorgeous in pink," one fan wrote simply.

"You look so beautiful!! And I miss that bar!!! Keep dressing up! I'm going to start wearing sequins to bed!" another follower chimed in, inspired by the star's look.

"I'm very serious when I tell you that you are by far the sexiest woman I've ever seen," a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth shared another breathtaking image captured at her home, although she was outdoors on her countryside estate. She rocked a stunning white mini dress with a plunging neckline and sequinned embellishments over every inch of the garment.

