January 12, 2021
Chanel West Coast Is A 'Quarantine Queen' In Bold Leather Pants & A Bright Sweatshirt
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing trio of snaps taken in what looked like a dressing room area. She tagged MTV in the photo, as well as the show on the network she is a regular on, Ridiculousness, suggesting the shots were taken backstage on that particular program.

Chanel sat on a director's chair with a large silver suitcase and a Louis Vuitton duffel bag to her right. To her left stood a vanity area with beauty products covering the surface and lights around the mirror, illuminating the area.

She made sure to give credit to her glam squad for the look, tagging makeup artist Star Bahati as well as hairstylist Chris Dylan. She also tagged the brand Moschino, implying that's where her ensemble came from.

Chanel made a major style statement in a red sweatshirt with the phrase "quarantine queen" written across the chest in sequin-covered black script. The embellishments glimmered under the lights, and the vibrant red hue looked gorgeous on her. The sweatshirt had a crew neck and loose fit, draping over her toned figure.

She paired the casual top with unique bottoms that had a sweatpant cut, with elastic cuffs just above her ankles. However, the piece seemed to be crafted from a material made to resemble leather, adding an edgy vibe to her outfit.

She finished off with a few accessories, including several rings, a bracelet, and some crisp white platform sneakers. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest in soft curls.

In the first shot, Chanel rested one hand on her thigh while she brought the other to her long locks, brushing a few strands away from her face as she gazed at the camera. She remained sitting in the director's chair for the following two snaps, but switched up her expression, innocently placing her hands beneath her chin for the second one and flashing a smile while holding up two peace signs in the third.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 18,900 likes within one hour, as well as 621 comments from her audience.

"All are so cute," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Can I quarantine with you," another follower chimed in, including several kissing face emoji.

"Stunning as always," a third fan added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel stunned her audience with a breathtaking black-and-white share in which she rocked a bold gown with a plunging neckline that flaunted serious cleavage and scandalously high slits on either side. The gown was crafted from chiffon, and the skirt blew in the wind, adding some major drama to the image.

