Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 13, 2021
Ashley Resch Sizzles In Unique, Form-Fitting Blush Hoodie Dress
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Ashley Resch took to Instagram to showcase her voluptuous curves in a unique hoodie dress from Knowstyle, and her nearly 1 million followers appeared to appreciate the snap. The brand reposted her sexy shot, adding that the garment was the Give It My All Mini Hoodie Dress.

The model posed on the edge of a bed with a brown tufted bedspread. The room had light brown walls and an open door down a short hallway in the background. She remained the focus of the shot. Ashley held her full pink lips slightly open, and she had a sensual look in her partly open, clear blue eyes. Her long highlighted hair tumbled in loose curls over both shoulders, and it had a 1980s style wing on one side near her ear.

She wore a blush-colored mini dress in sweatshirt material. The garment featured loose long sleeves and a hood that she did not have over her head. The design featured a corset-style midsection, which drew attention to her curvy stomach, slender waist, and sizeable chest. The skirt hugged her flared out hips. Ashley held one arm behind her head, and she leaned slightly to the side, resting her weight on her other arm.

Ashley's followers showed the effortlessly sexy photo plenty of love. More than 3,900 Instagram users hit the like button, and dozens took a moment to compose an uplifting comment.

"What a sweet girl you are. You look absolutely divine in that outfit," enthused one fan who added several sparkling hearts and a flame.

"I guess all pink day is gonna be a thing now. I thought it was on Wednesday, though," wrote a second devotee who referenced a popular quote from the movie Mean Girls and added several roses, flames, and lips.

"Wow! You are gorgeous. This is the perfect color for you, too, Ashley. You look so sexy and hot in this," gushed a third follower who added a row of red heart-eye smilies.

"You are an angel on earth, Ashley. Your eyes are amazing, and your hair is beautiful. You are a stunning woman. I hope you're having a great day today and a wonderful week," a fourth Instagram user replied along with several angel emoji.

Ashley regularly updates her social media with photos and videos of herself modeling skimpy clothing, lingerie, and bikinis. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her pert backside while wearing nothing but a thong in a picture she felt was self-explanatory.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.