Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

January 12, 2021
Andreane Chamberland Puts Buns On Display As She Sits in A Nest Hanging Over A Bali Beach
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland has once again delighted her 557,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 12, featured the celebrity sitting in an enormous nest that hung over a gorgeous Bali beach.

In the caption, Andreane lamented the fact that she hadn't traveled for a while, a likely side effect of the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Andreane appeared to be topless in the snap as her long blond locks hung down over her back, covering up any bikini top that might be present. However, her red thong was easy to see as it contrasted against the branches used to make up the hanging nest, as was the huge bow in her hair. With the splashes of bright colors, her buns became the focal point as she kneeled inside the structure.

Attached with ropes to the sturdy trunk of a palm tree hung the unique teardrop-shaped nest. Beneath it was the pristine waters of the cove. In front of that, was an enormous rock emerging from the water. Several similar ones with greenery topping them could also be seen further off into the distance. The blue sky was mostly devoid of clouds and closely matched the shade of the water below.

Using the hashtag #nusapenida, it became apparent that the beach at which the photo was taken was on Penida Island, which is southwest of Bali itself.

Andreane's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within seven hours, the photo had already garnered an impressive 3,270 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

"Beautiful shot," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"Very Gorgeous!" another fan declared, although, it was unclear if they meant the scenery or the model.

"Looks like paradise!!" a user exclaimed.

"Everything about this is beautiful," a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing how much they appreciated Andreane's latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, considering the view, the peach emoji also featured regularly as well.

Andreane often shares titillating shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on the weekend she opted to share a group shot of her and fellow Instagram sensations Kim Kokonut and Mylene Lacroix. Standing in a line on the beach, the trio showed off their sandy buns.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.