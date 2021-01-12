Andreane Chamberland Puts Buns On Display As She Sits in A Nest Hanging Over A Bali Beach

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland has once again delighted her 557,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 12, featured the celebrity sitting in an enormous nest that hung over a gorgeous Bali beach.

In the caption, Andreane lamented the fact that she hadn't traveled for a while, a likely side effect of the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Andreane appeared to be topless in the snap as her long blond locks hung down over her back, covering up any bikini top that might be present. However, her red thong was easy to see as it contrasted against the branches used to make up the hanging nest, as was the huge bow in her hair. With the splashes of bright colors, her buns became the focal point as she kneeled inside the structure.

Attached with ropes to the sturdy trunk of a palm tree hung the unique teardrop-shaped nest. Beneath it was the pristine waters of the cove. In front of that, was an enormous rock emerging from the water. Several similar ones with greenery topping them could also be seen further off into the distance. The blue sky was mostly devoid of clouds and closely matched the shade of the water below.

Using the hashtag #nusapenida, it became apparent that the beach at which the photo was taken was on Penida Island, which is southwest of Bali itself.

Andreane's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within seven hours, the photo had already garnered an impressive 3,270 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

"Beautiful shot," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"Very Gorgeous!" another fan declared, although, it was unclear if they meant the scenery or the model.

"Looks like paradise!!" a user exclaimed.

"Everything about this is beautiful," a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing how much they appreciated Andreane's latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, considering the view, the peach emoji also featured regularly as well.

Andreane often shares titillating shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on the weekend she opted to share a group shot of her and fellow Instagram sensations Kim Kokonut and Mylene Lacroix. Standing in a line on the beach, the trio showed off their sandy buns.