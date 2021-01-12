Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 12, 2021
Ashley Alexiss Tantalizes Instagram In A Lacy White Bodysuit
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she rocked a sexy white lace bodysuit. The photo was taken outdoors, and there was a wall covered in lush, exotic greenery that provided a burst of color to the background. A pool was also visible in the shot, and Ashley stood in the middle of it all, flaunting her curves in the revealing look.

The garment incorporated a few panels of semi-sheer lace that added a sultry peek-a-boo vibe to the look, and the entire piece had a figure-hugging silhouette that highlighted her hourglass curves. The piece had short sleeves with a delicate trim along the side, leaving plenty of her arms on display, and a v-neck cut over her back showed off plenty of skin. It also had a large cut-out over her back that put even more of her bronzed skin on display.

The bodysuit had high-cut sides that stretched over her shapely hips, exposing her voluptuous rear and thighs. She angled her body to the side, showing just a hint of where her look stretched over her ample assets. She included a cheeky geotag on the post, stating that the photo was taken at the "Glass Ceiling."

Ashley's long blond locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled style, draping over her breasts, and she played with her silky tresses with one hand. She flashed a sultry look at the camera, lips slightly parted, as she showcased her curves.

Ashley opted to pair the sexy snap with a cheeky yet powerful caption about her plans for the future followed by a winking emoji. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 5,800 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 79 comments in the same brief time span.

"Absolutely gorgeous," one fan wrote simply."Love you from head to toes... you are amazing gorgeous beautiful," another follower chimed in, unable to decide which compliment to pay the beauty.

"You go girl nothing can stop you," a third fan added, loving the caption.

"Perfect body," another commented, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley thrilled her audience with another steamy share in which she showed off her voluptuous figure. She rocked another lacy lingerie set that incorporated a crop top and sultry underwear, and she stood in from of a plain lavender backdrop that allowed her beauty to take center stage.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.