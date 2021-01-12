Jade Picon Is Stunning In Gold Cutaway Mini Dress

Instagram model Jade Picon impressed her 10.9 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 11, showed the celebrity flaunting her flawless figure in a stunning gold dress with cutaway sides.

Standing in front of a lush green hedge, the model wore a skintight mini dress that clung to her form and showed off her every curve in the two breathtaking shots. The outfit featured a straight neckline and delicate shoestring straps. The fitted bodice gave way to a skirt with a ruched side. This gave the bottom hemline a scooped edge and plenty of her tanned thigh was on display as she stood with her legs slightly apart.

In the first snap, only a little of the cutaway could be seen as Jade's arms rested by her sides. However, the second shot was a close-up and Jade now held her hand up by her neck. This meant that the bare skin of her midriff could be seen as well as the way in which the straps crossed over and joined just under her bust.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle, partially pulled back, and secured at the back of her head. One strand on either side had been left free and framed her pretty face as she looked at something that was off-screen. She completed the look with a gold-and-pearl necklace and a bangle on one wrist.

Jade's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. In just under a day, the set had already racked up a whopping 667,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments from her legions of fans.

The vast majority of comments were made in languages other than English. However, certain words kept betting repeated by Jade's fans. One of the words was "Linda." This is the Spanish word for "beautiful," according to a Google translation. The Portuguese term "perfeita" or "perfect" also cropped up frequently and they were both excellent descriptors for the Instagram sensation.

In order to avoid any confusion regarding the language barriers, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing how they felt about the images. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, a lot of people also opted for the fox-with-heart-eyes as well.

Jade regularly flaunts her killer curves in bikini updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also shared a swimwear shot yesterday, much to the delight of her admirers. Standing in front of a spectacularly colored sky, the model wore a hot pink bathing suit as she stretched toward the clouds.