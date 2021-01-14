Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 14, 2021
Laurence Bédard Slays In Red Lacy Teddy That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Laurence Bédard tantalized her nearly 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 12, with her latest post. The Canadian model and influencer took to the photo-sharing platform to upload a smoldering update where she rocked a scanty lingerie set that did her enviable curves nothing but favors.

The photo showed Bédard posing by an open sliding door as she kicked her hips to the side. She directed her gaze downward, curling her lips slightly into a half-smile.

Bédard wore a red-hot one-piece crafted out of lace. The floral designs, however, prevented her chest from being visible, keeping the photo within Instagram's community guidelines against nudity.

The teddy featured a plunging V-shaped neckline that teased plenty of her ample cleavage. Its high-cut legs exposed her curvy hips, and she used her fingers to pull the side up even higher, spicing things up further.

Bédard wore her chocolate-colored hair parted a bit to the left and styled in an impeccable short bob.

In the caption, Bédard revealed that the post was an ad for the adult store Adam & Eve, a company she often partners up with. She announced that her fans can enjoy a discount of up to 50 percent by using her special promo code.

Her fans didn't waste time in sharing their reaction to the pic. Within the first few hours, it has attracted more than 42,200 likes and over 350 comments. They used the comments section space to engage with Bédard and rave about her body and beauty.

"Seeing your account for the 1st time finally made a comedian's joke make sense to me. He said 'Have you ever seen a girl so hot it makes you mad?'" one user raved.

"Beautiful woman and smokin," another fan replied, adding a series of fire emoji after the words.

"So pretty gorgeous girl very hot sexy and sweet very beautiful girl," a third admirer gushed.

"Looking spectacular in this red piece. Only you could make it look so beautiful," a fourth user added.

Bédard is well-known among her followers for her photos that highlight her body and sex appeal. Late last week, she uploaded an image that captured her sitting back on a brown leather couch as she wore a sexy black outfit, as reported by The Inquisitr. She had on a satin dress with a low-cut neckline that included an interesting underwire detail, emphasizing her cleavage. She completed her look with matching boots and a fuzzy oversized jacket.

Latest Headlines

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.